Inter Milan Look To Raid Real Madrid Of Two Players This Summer
Inter Milan are looking at the summer transfer window despite having a strong squad, competing for the Serie A title, and a place in the Champions League final.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Nerazzurri are interested in bringing two Real Madrid players this summer. Head coach Simone Inzaghi looks like he wants to bolster his midfield, with Arad Guler and Dani Ceabllos on his list of potential incomings.
Los Blancos look set to have a new head coach at the helm, likely Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. It is unknown if the former player would require their services at the club next season, but both have been essential squad players for Carlo Ancelotti.
Ceballos has put in some excellent performances in the midfield, becoming a starter mid-way through the season. He was a player Ancelotti relied on, and when he was injured in March/April, a huge hole was left.
Guler signed from Fenerbahçe in 2023, and the now 20-year-old has struggled to break into the first team. His talent is undeniable, and given a chance, he could be a key player for Los Blancos. He showed that in the recent 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga, with the Turkish international scoring and getting the MOTM.
It feels unlikely that the club would let the two players leave in the summer, but it will depend on what the new coach thinks of the two. It will also depend on how much Inter is willing to offer for Ceballos and Guler.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Marcus Thuram Has One Real Madrid Player Ahead Of Lamine Yamal In The Best In The World Debate
Will Real Madrid See One Goalkeeper Depart And One Enter In The Summer Transfer Window?
River Plate's Franco Mastantuono Communicates His Transfer Decision To Real Madrid
Celta Vigo Forward Insists They Are Not Afraid of Santiago Bernabeu Despite Copa Del Rey Drama