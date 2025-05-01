Will Real Madrid See One Goalkeeper Depart And One Enter In The Summer Transfer Window?
Real Madrid may have five La Liga games remaining and still have an outside chance of winning the league, but the future is a big talking point after a below-par season.
A new head coach looks set to arrive, likely Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, a former Los Blancos player. One of his first decisions regarding the squad may be finding another goalkeeper.
According to Marca, backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is likely on his way out of the club after the season. His agent Jorge Mendes has said to the tabloid that Lunin has received offers from other clubs, and he wants to be a No.1.
The reports have surfaced saying that current Los Blancos No.1 Thibaut Courtois is signing an extended deal that could keep him at the club until 2028. Lunin was excellent when the Belgian was injured and could be a starter.
MORE: Real Madrid To Break Contract Rule For A Player Over 30 (Report)
If Alonso takes charge after the 2024-25 season, he may need to find a backup for Courtois. One name mentioned by Mundo Deportivo is Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia. The Spaniard is just 23 and has a $29 million release clause. That could rise by $5 million if he receives a national team call-up or if a club wants to sign him within 15 days of the transfer window closing. It could also drop by $16 million if Perico were relegated, which could still happen.
It is unknown if Alonso likes the player, but Garcia seems open to anything. Real have a couple of young goalkeepers in the squad, but with little experience, they may not be the answer as the No.2. The expectation is that Lunin will go, but will it be Garcia who comes in?
The Latest Real Madrid News:
River Plate's Franco Mastantuono Communicates His Transfer Decision To Real Madrid
Celta Vigo Forward Insists They Are Not Afraid of Santiago Bernabeu Despite Copa Del Rey Drama
Real Madrid Facing Defensive Injury Crisis Ahead Of La Liga Title Run-In
Rio Ferdinand Describes What Role Arda Güler Could Excel At for Real Madrid