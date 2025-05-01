Marcus Thuram Has One Real Madrid Player Ahead Of Lamine Yamal In The Best In The World Debate
Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona recently played Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg. The game ended 3-3 at the Camp Nou and Lamine Yamal scored a spectacular goal in the 24th minute.
Yamal, 17, is showcasing maturity beyond his age. The Spanish teenager has been showing maturity beyond his age on the pitch. Many consider Yamal to be the best player in the world already.
Marcus Thuram, however, doesn't think so. He reckons Yamal is the third-best player in the world, with Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe and PSG's Ousmane Dembele currently leading the way.
Speaking after the stalemate Barcelona vs Inter Milan showdown, Thuram told Canal+:
The best player in the world is French. And the second is also French. Ousmane and Kylian. Yamal is maybe third.- Marcus Thuram
Kylian Mbappe is currently in his first season at Real Madrid. Since his free summer transfer from PSG, the Frenchman hasn't played in his preferred left-wing spot. Instead, Mbappe has often operated more centrally. Despite that, he has already racked up notable goal contributions, scoring 34 times and providing four assists in 51 appearances across competitions this season. He has also won two trophies, the Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
Yamal, meanwhile, has been shining bright for Barcelona. He has scored 14 times and provided 24 assists in 49 appearances for La Blaugrana this season. Yamal looks like a player with a bright future ahead. However, he might not be the best player in the world just yet.
