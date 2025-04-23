Getafe vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Matchup
Real Madrid make the short trip to face Getafe on Wednesday evening local time, looking for three points to keep them within touching distance of Barcelona at the top of the standings.
Carlo Ancelotti knows a win is vital, but he does have one eye on the Copa del Rey final this coming Saturday. However, the Italian coach has selected a strong side to face Los Azulones, but has also rotated the squad with Endrick, Arda Guler, and Brahim Diaz starting.
Kylian Mbappe is back training after his injury, but he did not make the squad, with Ancelotti getting him ready for Barcelona on Saturday. Vinicius Jr. and Endrick start up top, with Fran Garcia and Lucas Vazquez at the wing-back positions. Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger are on the bench.
Real Madrid Starting Eleven vs Getafe:
1. Courtois
17. Vazquez
35. Asencio
4. Alaba
20. Fran Garcia
8. Valverde
14. Tchouameni
15. Arda Guler
21. Brahim
16. Endrick
7. Vini Jr.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Getafe vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Getafe vs Real Madrid
Getafe vs Real Madrid Odds and Predictions
Real Madrid Revealed To Have Low Percentage Chance Of Winning The La Liga Title