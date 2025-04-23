Real Madrid CF ON SI

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Matchup

Can Los Blancos follow up on their 1-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday?

Jordan Merritt

Real Madrid make the short trip to face Getafe on Wednesday evening local time, looking for three points to keep them within touching distance of Barcelona at the top of the standings.

Carlo Ancelotti knows a win is vital, but he does have one eye on the Copa del Rey final this coming Saturday. However, the Italian coach has selected a strong side to face Los Azulones, but has also rotated the squad with Endrick, Arda Guler, and Brahim Diaz starting.

Kylian Mbappe is back training after his injury, but he did not make the squad, with Ancelotti getting him ready for Barcelona on Saturday. Vinicius Jr. and Endrick start up top, with Fran Garcia and Lucas Vazquez at the wing-back positions. Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger are on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting Eleven vs Getafe:

1. Courtois

17. Vazquez

35. Asencio

4. Alaba

20. Fran Garcia

8. Valverde

14. Tchouameni

15. Arda Guler

21. Brahim

16. Endrick

7. Vini Jr.

