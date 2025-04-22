Getafe vs Real Madrid Odds and Predictions
Real Madrid are set to play Getafe in a La Liga away clash on Wednesday, April 23. Los Blancos enter the game after a last-ditch league win against Athletic Bilbao (1-0). Carlo Ancelotti's side are second in the league table with 69 points from 32 matches.
They are seven points behind league leaders Barcelona after they won on April 22, and have very little room to slip up if they are to catch up. As for Getafe, they are 12th with 39 points on the board. The two Madrid sides have had very different runs of form in the last five matches.
Real Madrid have won four of their last five, losing the other. Getafe, meanwhile, have won two and lost three of their last five matches.
It's an important clash for both teams for different reasons. Ahead of the game, let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the contest. (odds via Draftkings)
Getafe vs Real Madrid odds
Moneyline:
Getafe: +350
Draw: +245
Real Madrid: -130
Both teams to score:
Yes: -115
No: -110
Double chance:
Tie or Real Madrid: -525
Getafe or Real Madrid: -350
Getafe or tie: +100
Total goals:
Getafe: 1.5 (Over +250, Under -425)
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -115, Under -125)
Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction
Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe for the La Liga clash against Getafe. With the Copa del Rey final set for April 26, Carlo Ancelotti might also look to rotate his side a bit to keep them fresh for the El Clásico.
Ferland Mendy will also miss the game and Brahim Diaz and Fran Garcia could be expected to fill in for the two absent French players. Diaz will look to prove a point and partner well alongside Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.
Los Blancos haven't been the best defensive side this season, having conceded 31 goals in La Liga alone. Getafe, though, haven't been efficient in front of the goal, scoring 31 goals in 32 matches. They might find one against their Madrid rivals due to their defensive lapses.
That said, Carlo Ancelotti's side have shown might in the attacking front, scoring 65 times. Against a Getafe defense that has let in 29 goals, they could very well score more than one.
The likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, and Jude Bellingham could start in midfield against Getafe. That lineup could see Los Blancos go more direct against Getafe and hunt the goal down early in the game. They will aim to create a winning margin in the first half and rest their key players in the second half to keep them fresh for the cup final.
Real Madrid are predicted to walk away with a comfortable win and keep the pressure up on league leaders Barcelona.
Winner: Real Madrid.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Netflix Announce Release Date For Vinicius Jr. Documentary Named 'Baila, Vini'
Getafe vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Getafe vs Real Madrid