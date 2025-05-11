Lionel Messi Reaches Latest Milestone in Quicker Fashion than Cristiano Ronaldo
The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate is one of the most heated in soccer, with both sides' fans backing their man with trophies, stats, and much more. The Argentinian has reached the latest goal-scoring milestone, and has done it more quickly.
Messi notched his 860th goal on Saturday for Inter Miami in their crushing 4-1 loss to Minnesota United in the MLS. The 37-year-old finished off a lovely move, but it was just a consolation goal.
Only Ronaldo and Messi have reached the 860 mark, with Ronaldo way out in front with 934 goals. However, the former Barcelona player did it much quicker, needing just 1,098 games. That was 91 games fewer than Ronaldo and nearly a year younger.
Ronaldo scored his 860th goal in a game for Al Nassr against Damac in the Saudi Pro League, a stunning free kick, which is few and far between with the amount of free kicks he takes.
The former Real Madrid man is on a mission to be the first player to reach 1,000 career goals, and despite recently turning 40, he doesn't look like he will be stopping anytime soon.
Messi will turn 38 in June, and it's still unclear when he will hang up his boots. Like Ronaldo, he looks like he still has at least a few more seasons left, so he could reach other milestones quicker than his rival.
