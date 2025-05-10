Real Madrid Legend Karim Benzema Is Eyeing MLS Move [Report]
Karim Benzema left Real Madrid in 2023 to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad. Since his move to the Jeddah-based club, the Frenchman has scored 34 goals and provided 17 assists in 59 appearances.
Benzema and co. are also inching closer to winning the Saudi Pro League title this season. However, his time in the SPL could soon come to an end.
A report from New York Post suggests that Benzema is eyeing a move to the MLS. He has hired a New York immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes, to get a US visa. The type of visa he has applied for, though, remains unknown.
Benzema, now 37, joined Real Madrid from Olympiqye Lyon in 2009. He made 648 appearances for the club, scoring 354 goals and providing 151 assists. He is the second-highest scorer in Los Blancos' illustrious history. Benzema also boasts a glowing trophy cabinet, winning 25 trophies with the club, including five UEFA Champions Leagues and four La Ligas.
He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Real Madrid players of all time and also won the Ballon d'Or in 2022. Benzema had a difficult start to his life in the Spanish capital due to the presence of Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, at the time of his departure, he was the heart and soul of the team's attack.
Now 37, Karim Benzema has still been performing at a high level for Al-Ittihad, scoring 21 goals and providing nine assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season.
