Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Embraces Her Latin Background

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows pride in her Latin roots.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / PA Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently appeared at her first-ever MET Gala. She turned heads with a black dress, inspired by Princess Diana.

Rodriguez has become a top celebrity since her association with the Portuguese Soccer star started, which was during Ronaldo's Real Madrid career. She boasts over 66 million followers on Instagram. Fans often keenly follows her activities in public and the MET Gala was no exception.

Ronaldo, however, wasn't present alongside Rodriguez at the event as he had club duty for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. Rodriguez was asked by Despireta America about why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner couldn't attend the event. She said:

Cristiano couldn’t come because he has a match the day after tomorrow. He told me I looked beautiful—what else would he say?



Georgina Rodriguez was also asked about one of her passions, dancing. Speaking during the MET Gala in New York, United States, she said:

Dancing is therapy for me. I started ballet at four. I’m 31 now, and I danced for 17 years. I dance salsa because it’s what my soul and body ask for. I love doing it with a classical style.



Georgina Rodriguez is Argentine-Spanish and was born in Buenos Aires to an Argentine father, Jorge Rodriguez. Her mother, Ana Maria Hernandez, though, is Spanish. Speaking about her Latin American roots, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner proudly said:

I’m Latina, I’m Argentine, but I also have a deep ballet background - I trained at the Royal Ballet School. Maybe I’ll start a new trend: classical salsa.



IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire





Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

