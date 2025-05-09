Real Madrid Star Compares Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan
Cristiano Ronaldo defines greatness. The Portuguese is an icon of Real Madrid and sports in general, with his achievements seemingly never-ending.
For any soccer player, it's a privilege to share the pitch alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and often rivals don't shy away from expressing their fandom of Ronaldo.
Real Madrid star Arda Guler has now compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan. However, he revealed an incident that made Ronaldo angry, depriving him of the chance to talk to the legendary forward.
The incident dates back to Euro 2024, where Portugal played Turkey in the group stages. CR7 and co. walked away with a 3-0 win. Guler has claimed that he was nervous ahead of the contest and a headline from MARCA had perhaps made the legend angry. He told The Players' Tribune:
For our match against Portugal, I was a little nervous. I hoped that Ronaldo would talk to me after the game, because I respect him so much. Then on the day of the game, Marca printed this front page: GULER CHALLENGES CRISTIANO. Oh, no…..- Arda Guler
He added:
The truth was, I was honoured to share the pitch with Cristiano. Have you seen The Last Dance? Cristiano is like Michael Jordan. A headline like that is fuel to him. Portugal won 3–0, and after the game he did not speak to anyone.- Arda Guler
Time might be running out for Guler to share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old looks set to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup but he is close to hanging up the boots at this age.
