Ex-Real Madrid Coach Claims Mbappe and Vini Jr Get In Each Other's Way
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. are undoubtedly two of the most exciting and talented attacking players in the world right now, and Real Madrid fans get to watch both play each week for their team.
As we have seen with Paris Saint-Germain in the past when Neymar Jr., Mbappe, and Lionel Messi played together, getting superstars all in one place does not always produce the expected results.
According to former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello, Mbappe and Vini Jr do not actually work well together, and Carlo Ancelotti needs to find a solution to the problem.
Speaking during an interview with Flashscore (via Forbes), Capello explained that there is no harmony when Mbappe and Vini Jr are on the pitch together as they both want to play the same role.
Mbappe and Vinicius play in the same position, they step on each other’s toes and don’t perform well. They manage to do what others cannot do in small spaces, in plays that no one thinks about, but that is not the harmony of the game. They are a team of Galacticos up front, with problems in midfield after the departure of [Toni] Kroos, and problems in defense with injuries.- Fabio Capello
Despite having this criticism of his players, Capello was sure to speak highly of his compatriot Carlo Ancelotti when asked about his playing career.
I could see his skills and technique on the field [as a player]. He knew how to read the game. When he entered the field you could see that he had the quality to know how to read the game and what he had to do with his teammates. Not just with passes, but also recoveries.- Fabio Capello
