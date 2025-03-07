Fede Valverde Gives Fitness Update for the Champions League 2nd Leg Against Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid faces Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, March 9, followed by the Champions League Round of 16 2nd leg clash against Atletico Madrid on March 12.
Los Blancos midfielder Fede Valverde returned for the 1st leg, having missed the previous three games with an injury. The Uruguayan played at right-back for 82 minutes despite not being fully fit.
His performance showed why it was important he was rushed back, playing at his natural position of right-back. Valverde made three big interceptions, stopping goal-scoring opportunities for Atletico.
Five days out from the crucial 2nd leg at the Metropolitano Stadium, Relevo has given an update on his fitness.
The article suggests that Valverde has confirmed that he feels ready for the return leg at Atletico and has not ruled out playing some. minutes of the La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano.
Carlo Ancelotti will likely rest on March 9, with the Champions League game just three days later.
When it was announced Valverde would be available for the 1st leg, the expectation was he would play in midfield due to the injuries and suspensions.
The fact he started at right-back shows the trust Ancelotti has in his defending ahead of Lucas Vazquez. He will likely begin at that position again, with Los Blancos having Jude Bellingham available after suspension.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
FIFA Club World Cup: Which Teams do Real Madrid Face in the Group Stage?
Real Madrid's Rodrygo Called Up To Brazil Squad Alongside His Idol
Vinicius Jr. Could Make Unusual Saudi Pro League Move as Real Madrid Contract Talks Stall
Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Birthday Anniversary Message to Real Madrid