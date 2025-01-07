Real Madrid Rejects Virgil Van Dijk Offer, Defender Set To Sign New Liverpool Deal
Real Madrid has turned down the opportunity to sign Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer, according to Relevo.
The Dutch defender's Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season, which means van Dijk can speak to other clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement for the summer.
With his contract winding down, the 33-year-old's agents recently contacted Los Blancos about a possible transfer. Van Dijk was said to be keen on the move.
However, the La Liga leaders declined the chance to discuss terms because the Dutchman was not the type of player they were interested in.
The club is also confident that they can rely on the likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba once they have returned from their respective injuries.
Since Real Madrid opted against pursuing van Dijk, the defender has agreed to sign a new contract at Liverpool. He is set to ink fresh terms with the Reds soon.
Meanwhile, Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract at the end of the season. The latter has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Liverpool has reportedly turned down a bid for the England international from Real Madrid. However, the right-back is said to be nearing a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos for the summer.
