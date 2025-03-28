Pepe Reveals Which Real Madrid Superstar He’d Share the Dressing Room With; Hails Cristiano Ronaldo
Pepe had a legendary career at Real Madrid. The Portuguese centre-back played for Los Blancos between 2007 and 2017, making 334 appearances. He won a plethora of trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.
Along with Sergio Ramos, Pepe formed a fearsome defensive duo. The central defender was part of many triumphant moments in Los Merengues' recent history and is one of their finest.
Pepe has now revealed which current Los Blancos superstar he'd like to share the dressing room with. He also hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric's unreal longevity.
Speaking to MARCA, he said:
I think all of them—they are all very good. I’ve played against Mbappe, and he’s not only a great player but also a great person. Few people know what he’s really like off the pitch. But honestly, if I could, I’d just choose to keep playing for Madrid myself (laughs).- Pepe
39-year-old Luka Modric has been going strong for club and country. 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is doing the same. Pepe hailed both players for being able to continue at a high level, saying:
There are exceptions. Modric is still incredible, handling all the pressure at Madrid. The club and the coach play a huge role in that. And Cristiano, who has given so much to football, remains at a high level as well.- Pepe
Pepe himself played until the age of 41 and retired in August 2024 after Portugal's elimination from Euro 2024. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of the modern era.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
La Liga Star’s Agent Reveals Real Madrid Remain First Priority for Summer Move
Arsenal Star Returns to Training Ahead of Champions League Quarterfinal
Premier League Club’s Chief Reveals Interest in Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler