Arsenal Star Returns to Training Ahead of Champions League Quarterfinal

Bukayo Saka retrurned to training with Arsenal ahead of their Champions League Quarterfinal clash against Los Blancos.

Real Madrid will face Arsenal in the Quarterfinal of the Champions League, with the first leg taking place on March 8 at the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of this crucial game, Los Blancos' opponents received a major injury boost as Bukayo Saka officially made his return to team training following his hamstring injury sustained in December.

The English international, who has been sidelined for three months, should make his return against Fulham in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, who contributed to nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games for the Gunners before his injury, announced his return on social media with a simple caption: " Hello again."

His return is an important boost for Arsenal's boss Mikel Arteta as the team currently struggles with many injuries in their front line.

