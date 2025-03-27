Premier League Club’s Chief Reveals Interest in Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler
Arda Guler's Real Madrid career is yet to completely take off. The Turk has shown some moments of magic in the Los Blancos shirt. However, chances have been scarce for him. In a squad full of world beaters, Guler is not necessarily a starter.
Since joining the club in 2023, Guler has scored nine times and provided five assists in 43 appearances for Los Merengues. This season, he has scored three goals and has five assists in 30 appearances. Guler, however, has started only 10 matches.
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Guler for a while. However, the Gunners are not the only Premier League side interested in the Turkish international as Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has revealed the club's interest in the youngster. He told MARCA:
I know him well because he's a player whose career in Turkiye was followed by every sporting director. He's a player who met a number of requirements and could be attractive to Aston Villa because we were looking for that position.- Monchi
Villa recently signed Marco Asensio on loan from PSG. Monchi, though, claimed that there's room for a number 10 in Unai Emery's team and he likes Guler's qualities:
Personally, I think he's a player with very good technical skills, and I also think he has personality; he shows it when he plays for the national team. There, he takes on roles that aren't associated with his age.- Monchi
While his Real Madrid career is yet to hit the ground running, Arda Guler showed his quality at Fenerbahce. He has also been crucial for Turkey, scoring four times and providing three assists in 19 appearances.
