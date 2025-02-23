Real Madrid 2-0 Girona: Full Match Highlights Of Los Blancos' Win Over Girona In La Liga
Real Madrid managed a 2-0 win against Girona in their La Liga home clash on February 23. Luka Modric (41') and Vinicius Jr (83') found the back of the net for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Modric opened the scoring with a sensational long ranger from outside the box. After controlling a high ball with his chest, the Croat launched a pile driver to the back of the Girona net.
Vinicius Jr then combined amazingly with Kylian Mbappe to find the back of the net for Los Blancos' second. After Modric had played a ball to Mbappe, he formed a chain of passes with Vinicius and the Brazilian slotted the ball home to make it 2-0.
Los Blancos saw the majority of the ball during the contest at Santiago Bernabeu. They had 64% possession. Out of their 22 attempted shots, five were on target. Girona, meanwhile, had six shots in total with two on target.
Real Madrid remain neck-and-neck with Barcelona courtesy of their win. Both teams have 54 points from 25 matches. The Catalan club, however, are top of the table with Los Blancos in the second spot.
Real Madrid vs Girona: Full match highlights
Next up for Carlo Ancelotti's side is a Copa del Rey semi-final showdown against Real Sociedad. The first leg takes place on February 26. Los Blancos' next La Liga showdown is a game against Real Betis away on March 1.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are competing for La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Champions League trophies at the moment.
