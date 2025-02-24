Karim Benzema Praises Key Figure After A Difficult First Season At Real Madrid
Karim Benzema is one of the greatest players to wear the Real Madrid shirt. The French striker won it all during his 14 seasons with Los Blancos.
Despite all the great things he achieved with the club, it wasn't an easy start to life in Madrid.
After moving from the French side of Lyon in the summer of 2009 for a fee that rose to $42 million, it was a tough first season for Benzema.
In a recent interview with Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV, Benzema spoke about his first season and the one key figure who helped with the transition.
My first season at Real Madrid was very difficult, but I never gave up. Thanks to Florentino Perez too, he was always with me.- Karim Benzema
Benzema did get through that tough spell, switching to the No.9 short and becoming a consistent starter. He won the Copa del Rey that season, and the following season, he won his first La Liga title with the club.
Benzema also spoke about his final season as a Madridista before moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman believed he left at the right time.
I'm happy that Karim's last image at Real Madrid is the one of a champion, a Ballon D'or, and a captain. I had the strength to continue but I preferred to leave like this, at the right time.- Karim Benzema
