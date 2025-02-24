Luka Modric Describes His Feelings After Scoring World-Class Goal Against Girona
Real Madrid went level on points with Barcelona yesterday, beating Girona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a wonder strike from our side in the penalty area.
It was his second La Liga goal of the season and could have been the best he has ever scored for Real in his 13 seasons with the club.
The Croatian described the goal and his emotions when speaking to Realmadrid TV.
To score a goal like that, you have to shoot. I was left alone; I controlled the ball, I hit it well, and it went in, thank God. It was a beautiful goal, and it is always special to score at home, at the Bernabéu, in front of the fans.- Luka Modric
Modric scored at a crucial time for Los Blancos, with the game about to head into halftime at 0-0. Girona had given Madrid problems and deserved to be on level terms after 45 minutes.
The veteran midfielder also spoke about the importance of the three points, not falling behind its rivals in the title run-in.
It is a very important victory. We have to keep fighting. We played a very good game after the great night the other day. It is not easy, after so much effort, to get our minds set and play a good game, but we did it. We have to keep growing as a team.- Luka Modric
