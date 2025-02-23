Real Madrid CF ON SI

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s La Liga Win

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after Real Madrid's win against Girona in La Liga.

Real Madrid managed a 3-0 win against Girona in their La Liga home clash on February 23. Luka Modric opened the scoring with a long-range shot in the 41st minute. It was a strike of the highest order from the Croat.

Vinicius Jr made it 2-0 in the 83rd minute after some fantastic combination work with Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos stayed level on points with league leaders Barcelona courtesy of the win. Both sides have 54 points from 25 matches.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the game (via Real Madrid).

Q: On Luka Modric's exceptional goal

Ancelotti: Luka Modrić is a gift to football and he can continue as long as he wants. What he does, he does very well. Real Madrid have been lucky to have a legend who has defined an era and football have been lucky to have him because of his reliability, quality and professionalism.

Q: On comparisons between Modric and Paolo Maldini

Ancelotti: Maldini won the Champions League at 40 years of age and you can compare the two in terms of what it takes to be a footballer. They are fantastic examples and it is no coincidence that they have got to this age and are still playing. It's partly genetics, but above all, it's commitment and attitude. That's the only way to reach the age of 40, as Maldini did and as Modrić is going to do.

Q: On the Girona match analysis

Ancelotti: It often happens that when you're in control of the game and have chances to finish it off, you can get pegged back, especially when you're up against a good team with quality. They could have equalized on the counterattack after a corner, but the second goal killed the game. It could have been closed down earlier, yes, but the team played well. It wasn't easy to repeat Wednesday's level of attitude and commitment, but with this schedule, a good attitude from the team was enough. I liked how we played.

Q: On his tactics

Ancelotti: In the first half, we set up the game with Rodrygo on the left and Brahim on the right. In the second half, Rodrygo was on the right and Brahim between the lines taking the position of Vini Jr., who was out wide and was very dangerous. Rodrygo is better on the left, but he does the same damage on the right.

Q: On Vinicius Jr

Ancelotti: I saw him at his best. He could have been more clinical in front of goal, but in the second half he was unstoppable. He played a game at his level. He rose to the occasion and had chances to score.

Q: On Kylian Mbappe

Ancelotti: He was really happy. He didn't score, but he gave Vini Jr. an assist and was really dangerous in the second half. He cares a lot about the team winning.

Q: On David Alaba's starting role

Ancelotti: After a lengthy injury, he had a good game. He was comfortable, well-positioned and calm with and without the ball. Little by little he is reaching his best level and we mustn't forget that he was ready a month ago, but he had the groin injury and couldn't play. He only needs a few more minutes. Playing every three days could be a risk, but he can handle one game a week without any problems. I was able to give Rüdiger and Valverde a rest and little by little we have fewer emergencies at the back.

Q: On Arda Guler

Ancelotti: He's fine and ready to play.

Q: On coversation with Miguel Gutierrez

Ancelotti: I said hello to him before the game. I said good afternoon and wished him luck for the future.

