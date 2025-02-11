Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Reveals Why He Chose CF Monterrey Over Other Options
Sergio Ramos was officially introduced as CF Monterrey's newest signing on Sunday, with fans gathering at Estadio BBVA to welcome him. On Monday, the 38-year-old defender shared why he felt the Mexican club was the perfect place to continue his storied career.
In an interview with Multimedios Deportes, Ramos shared that the Liga MX club ticked many boxes for him. He wasn't ready to retire and was looking for his next move after spending half of the 2024-25 season as a free agent after leaving Sevilla.
"Fortunately, we had the chance to consider offers from other countries and clubs, but Rayados really ticked all the boxes for me," Ramos told the Mexican media outlet. "The country, the city, the safety, the team, the philosophy—everything."
"It's a club with big ambitions and huge expectations for the future. Plus, family played a big role in my decision. In the end, Rayados offered the perfect balance, with all the little details and factors that made me wait until today to make my choice."
Ramos left Real Madrid in 2021 and signed with Paris Saint-Germain, spending three years in the French capital, leaving Spain for the first time in his club career.
Last season, the veteran center-back returned to his boyhood club, Sevilla, making 37 appearances across all competitions while scoring seven goals and registering one assist.
Now, Ramos will again leave Spain and join fellow Spaniards Sergio Canales and Oliver Torres on a Monterrey team looking to win the Clausura 2025 tournament and the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Moreover, Rayados will count on Ramos to be a key player on defense for the 2025 FIFA World Cup in the United States. Monterrey are in Group E with Inter Milan, River Plate, and Urawa Red Diamonds.
