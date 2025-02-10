Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead Of Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League
Real Madrid will face Manchester City at the Etihad in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage playoffs on February 10.
The two European giants are again set for a meeting in the competition. While they were expected to meet in the later stages, the game is still set to be full of fireworks.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the match. Read on to know what he had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: On frequently facing Manchester City in recent years
Ancelotti: It’s like a Clásico because we've been playing in this competition for many years. It's going to be an entertaining and evenly matched game, like all the others. It is very difficult to predict what will happen because it'll depend on the attitude, the quality, the confidence, and the personalities of the players. These matches are so high-level you have to be at your best in every area, not just in one.
MORE: Manchester City vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic Champions League Clashes
Q: On his team's fitness level
Ancelotti: Fitness levels are not so indicative. If you're not 100%, you're not going to give 100% in this kind of game. City is one of the best teams in Europe and currently has the best coach in this competition. It's the toughest game we could have, but we think we're competitive despite the emergency we are in.
Q: If Real Madrid vs Manchester City is the greatest rivalry in the Champions League
Ancelotti: I think it is. It's the most important and the most difficult. The team that progresses has the chance to go far in the competition, like in other years. On other occasions, the team that advanced won the Champions League, and that could happen again. Playing against them is always a headache. It's surprising that we're playing them in this playoff, but it's not UEFA's fault; it's ours. This match could easily be a semi-final or a quarter-final.
Q: On Manchester City's current form
Ancelotti: They had a difficult spell because of injuries, but in the last few games, they've looked like a good team, as competitive as ever. I can't imagine they're not strong. They have fantastic players and a fantastic coach.
Q: On surpassing Miguel Munoz's record
Ancelotti: I'm prepared because of the history I have behind me. When you play in a playoff, there is a risk that it won't go well, and the risk increases if you're playing against one of the best teams and one of the best coaches.
Q: On Vinicius Jr
Ancelotti: He's had a very good season considering that he's come back from two injuries and hasn't played continuously. He has scored 17 goals, provided many assists, and been decisive in many games. He's lacked the consistency that injuries haven't allowed him to have. He's looking good, even if he's not at 100%. He's very close to 100%. His second half in the derby made a difference because he was a nightmare on the left wing and created a lot of problems for the opposition. He's very close to his best level, and he can reach it tomorrow without any problems. He's doing very well, motivated, and looking forward to playing.
Q: On Pep Guardiola
Ancelotti: I think he is a coach who has always tried to bring something new to his teams and has contributed a lot to football in terms of attacking play, possession, playing out from the back. He has been and remains an innovator in football. I have a lot of respect for him because he's one of the best, if not the best. Every time we've met, it's a nightmare to prepare for the games because he always has ideas that make you think.
Q: On Jesus Vallejo
Ancelotti: There's no problem with him. He's training, and he's doing well, but his contract is coming to an end, and we prefer to give more chances to young players.
Q: On his pep talk during the 2023-24 Champions League final
Ancelotti: I'm not tough. But intense. At half-time during the final I explained my idea to the players.
Q: Real Madrid and Manchester City's winter transfer market
Ancelotti: Everyone has their own opinion and the right to do what they want to do. There is nothing to add in this respect.
Q: On not attending the Ballon d'Or ceremony
Ancelotti: I don't think it was a bad decision. We didn't want to be involved because we thought Vini Jr. was the winner. That doesn't mean we didn't respect Rodrigo. He's a fantastic player, and we think he deserved to win it the year before.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Pep Guardiola Hails Exceptional Real Madrid Attack Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Showdown
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Match
Rodrygo Aware Of Manchester City's Dangers Ahead of Champions League Playoff Game
Manchester City's Dias Plays Down Mbappe Impact Before Champions League Tie