Real Madrid Players Past And Present React To Los Blancos Legend Marcelo's Retirement
One of the greatest players to ever wear the Real Madrid shirt announced his retirement from soccer earlier today.
Brazilian left-back Marcelo played for Los Blancos for 15 seasons, from 2007 to 2022. The talented defender had recent spells at Greek side Olympiacos and finally Fluminense, his boyhood Brazilian team.
Now, at 36, Marcelo has ended his career, which also saw him collect 58 caps for the Brazilian national team.
Former and current Real Madrid players took to social media after his announcement to show love to the Brazilian and share humorous stories. Players such as Sergio Ramos, Vinicius, David Alaba, and others posted messages to Marcelo.
Legend!- Thibaut Courtois
My brother, what a race !! You have achieved everything.- Raphael Varane
I miss the nutmegs, goals, assists… an attacker who played as a fullback. Thank you for so much.- Vinicius Jr.
Marcelo won 31 major trophies during his 19 years in senior soccer with Real Madrid, including six La Liga and five UEFA Champions League titles. The Brazilian was seen as one of the greatest left-backs of all time.
