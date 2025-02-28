Real Madrid Legend Shoots Down Cristiano Ronaldo’s GOAT Claim
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game. Many consider the Portuguese superstar to be the greatest of all time.
Ronaldo certainly doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions on the matter and recently claimed that he's the most complete footballer to ever exist.
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario has shared his take on the matter. While he recognizes that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best ever, he denied to acknowledge him as the outright GOAT.
Speaking to ESPN, the Brazilian icon said:
I really don't like to get into this subject. People have a very high self-esteem, to be honest. I prefer people to talk about what I did, what I was. Getting down to business, Cristiano Ronaldo has a fantastic history. He achieved wonderful things, he did everything his way, including changing position, from the wing to the centre.
He added:
That is not an easy thing. He is certainly among the best in the history of football, but the best? I don't agree, but I respect his opinion. Cristiano is among the best in history, among the top ten.
Ronaldo then ranked the greatest footballers in history, saying:
Pelé number one, Messi and Maradona tied together, Zico, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Van Basten, Zidane, Figo and Rivaldo.
The GOAT debate is often a matter of personal choice. Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane are often in the discussion when the topic is brought up. However, it eventually comes down to personal preference.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Apologizes After Al-Nassr's Game Gets Delayed
Real Madrid vs Real Betis: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
How Many Games Will Dani Ceballos Miss for Real Madrid With a Muscle Injury?
Real Madrid Forward Endrick Left Angry Despite His Goal In The Copa Del Rey Semi-Final