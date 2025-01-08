Real Madrid Legend Zinedine Zidane Favorite To Replace Didier Deschamps As France Manager
Former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane is the leading candidate to replace Didier Deschamps as the France national team manager, according to sources within the country.
On Wednesday, Deschamps, France's longest-serving head coach, announced that he would leave his position following the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
According to L’Equipe and Le Parisien, France will likely offer Zidane the job after the Frenchman expressed his desire to take up the position in a past interview.
Zidane is currently a free agent. The 52-year-old's most recent job was with Real Madrid between March 2019 and May 2021. He has reportedly turned down various major job offers since departing Los Blancos.
Meanwhile, according to a betting comparison site, Zidane is currently the top contender to take over as manager of the French national team. Behind Zidane are former England manager Gareth Southgate and current Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho.
Zidane, who won the World Cup and UEFA European Championship with France as a player, began his managerial career with Real Madrid Castilla in June 2014. In January 2016, he was promoted to head coach of the first team.
During his first tenure leading Real Madrid, from January 2016 to May 2018, Zidane won the UEFA Champions League three times, the FIFA Club World Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice, La Liga once, and the Spanish Super Cup once.
When he returned to manage Real Madrid in March 2019, Zidane added another La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup to his list of achievements with the club.
The Latest Real Madrid News
The 10 Most Successful Managers In Real Madrid History
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Mallorca In Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid Suffer Massive Blow As Top Transfer Target Nears Contract Extension With Current Club
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream