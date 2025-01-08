Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Mallorca In Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti expects a tricky Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Mallorca and greatly respects the club.
Real Madrid will face Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. A win will book their place in the final on January 12. The other semi-final is between Barcelona and Athletic Club. It's their second cup game in three days after advancing into the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Monday.
Here are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's press conference ahead of Real Madrid vs Mallorca.
Q: On facing Mallorca.
Carlo Ancelotti: They already created problems for us in the first league match. They are a team we have to respect. We have to do our job to reach the final.
Q: On playing the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
Carlo Ancelotti: We have always received a lot of support in Saudi Arabia. Our style is not going to change. We both know each other and it is going to be a competitive match. We will not forget the first league match . Mallorca is a team that is going to fight just like us.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Vinicius Jr. behavior on the pitch.
Carlo Ancelotti: I hear what happens on the pitch and the insults towards him. It is difficult to be Vinicius. The two-match ban is not right. We are delighted with Vinicius in every aspect.
Q: On the good momentum heading into the Super Cup
Our team has found a good momentum and has understood very well what to do. It is an important competition because it is the first of the year. We won it in 2022 and 2024 and it has brought us a lot of motivation for the season. We expect from this Super Cup the attitude and commitment of the team for the rest of the season.
Q: On the game going straight to penalties in the event of a tie after 90 minutes
Carlo Ancelotti: The format changes a lot. You expect to win the first game and if you don't, there's a penalty shoot-out to decide who plays in the final because there's no extra time.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about David Alaba's progress
Carlo Ancelotti: Alaba is doing very well and we are very close to seeing him. We want to bring forward his first appearance by a week or 10 days.
