Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid is preparing for their second cup competition match of the week with a game against Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals on Thursday.

Los Blancos take on Los Piratas at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah following a comfortable 5-0 victory over Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti's team traveled to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the four-team tournament, which also includes Athletic Club and arch-rivals Barcelona. The winners of the two semifinal matches will meet in the final on January 12.

Spanish Super Cup semifinal matches

Date

Match

January 8, 2025

Athletic Club vs Barcelona

January 9, 2025

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Real Madrid earned their spot in the Spanish Super Cup by winning La Liga last term, while Mallorca secured their place by triumphing in last season's Copa del Rey.

Barcelona and Athletic Club qualified for the Spanish Super Cup by finishing as the runners-up in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, respectively.

Real Madrid celebrating winning the 2023/24 La Liga title with an open-top bus parade
Heading into this Spanish Super Cup semifinal match, Real Madrid has won six of their last seven competitive matches.

Meanwhile, Mallorca, managed by Jagoba Arrasate, faces Los Blancos after securing two wins in their last five matches across all competitions.

Real Madrid's last five games

Date

Match

January 6, 2025

Deportiva Minera 0-5 Real Madrid

January 3, 2025

Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

December 22, 2024

Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla

December 18, 2024

Real Madrid 3-0 Pachuca

December 14, 2024

Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid

The last time Real Madrid and Mallorca met was on August 18, 2024. That La Liga match saw both teams play out a 1-1 draw at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, with Rodrygo scoring for Los Blancos and Vedat Muriqi netting for Los Piratas.

Notably, Real Madrid and Mallorca have faced each other before in the Spanish Super Cup. You can revisit those classic games by clicking here.

Real Madrid Team News vs Mallorca

Real Madrid will be without Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal as they continue to recover from long-term injuries. Jesus Vallejo will also be absent through injury.

David Alaba has been included in the squad for the Mallorca game, but it is unlikely that he will play any minutes as he continues to recover from a long-term setback. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr will be eligible to play as his two-game suspension only applies to La Liga games.

Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger also return to the Real Madrid squad after being left out of traveling party for the Deportiva Minera game on Monday.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Mallorca

Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Mallorca

Courtois

Vazquez

Tchouameni

Rudiger

Mendy

Ceballos

Valverde

Bellingham

Rodrygo

Mbappe

Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Date

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Real Madrid takes on Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Time

Time: 2 p.m. EST, 11 a.m. PST, 10 p.m. local time

Real Madrid takes on Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup

United States: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo TV

United Kingdom: Bet365

