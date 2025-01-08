Real Madrid vs Mallorca Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid is preparing for their second cup competition match of the week with a game against Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals on Thursday.
Los Blancos take on Los Piratas at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah following a comfortable 5-0 victory over Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey on Monday.
Carlo Ancelotti's team traveled to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the four-team tournament, which also includes Athletic Club and arch-rivals Barcelona. The winners of the two semifinal matches will meet in the final on January 12.
Spanish Super Cup semifinal matches
Date
Match
January 8, 2025
Athletic Club vs Barcelona
January 9, 2025
Real Madrid vs Mallorca
Real Madrid earned their spot in the Spanish Super Cup by winning La Liga last term, while Mallorca secured their place by triumphing in last season's Copa del Rey.
Barcelona and Athletic Club qualified for the Spanish Super Cup by finishing as the runners-up in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, respectively.
Heading into this Spanish Super Cup semifinal match, Real Madrid has won six of their last seven competitive matches.
Meanwhile, Mallorca, managed by Jagoba Arrasate, faces Los Blancos after securing two wins in their last five matches across all competitions.
Real Madrid's last five games
Date
Match
January 6, 2025
Deportiva Minera 0-5 Real Madrid
January 3, 2025
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
December 22, 2024
Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla
December 18, 2024
Real Madrid 3-0 Pachuca
December 14, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid
The last time Real Madrid and Mallorca met was on August 18, 2024. That La Liga match saw both teams play out a 1-1 draw at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, with Rodrygo scoring for Los Blancos and Vedat Muriqi netting for Los Piratas.
Notably, Real Madrid and Mallorca have faced each other before in the Spanish Super Cup. You can revisit those classic games by clicking here.
Real Madrid Team News vs Mallorca
Real Madrid will be without Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal as they continue to recover from long-term injuries. Jesus Vallejo will also be absent through injury.
David Alaba has been included in the squad for the Mallorca game, but it is unlikely that he will play any minutes as he continues to recover from a long-term setback. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr will be eligible to play as his two-game suspension only applies to La Liga games.
Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger also return to the Real Madrid squad after being left out of traveling party for the Deportiva Minera game on Monday.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Mallorca
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Mallorca
Courtois
Vazquez
Tchouameni
Rudiger
Mendy
Ceballos
Valverde
Bellingham
Rodrygo
Mbappe
Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Date
Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
Real Madrid takes on Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca Time
Time: 2 p.m. EST, 11 a.m. PST, 10 p.m. local time
Real Madrid takes on Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup
United States: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo TV
United Kingdom: Bet365
