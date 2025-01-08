Real Madrid Suffer Massive Blow As Top Transfer Target Nears Contract Extension With Current Club
Real Madrid could be set for a massive transfer blow as one of their priority targets is closing in on extending his contract with his current club.
Los Blancos are focused on reinforcing their defense in the summer transfer window. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies are two of their top targets.
Davies has been on Los Blancos' radar for a while and the Canadian's contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer.
Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Davies is closing in on extending his stay with the Bavarians. His agent Nick Huoseh will hold talks with the Bundesliga giants this season.
Davies could extend his stay for a significant amount of time as Plettenberg reported on X (formerly Twitter):
Alphonso #Davies, on the verge of extending his contract with FC Bayern long-term... important talks with his agent Nick Huoseh scheduled this week in Munich. Bayern want to enter the final stage now.- Florian Plettenberg
Blessed with sheer pace and tremendous creativity, Davies is a force to be reckoned with on the left-hand side. He can play as a full-back and also in an advanced position in the attack.
Davies joined Bayern in 2019 and has so far made 216 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 34 assists. Despite having significant experience in European football, he is only 24.
With his age and quality, he could be a long-term starting option for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti currently has Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy in his ranks as left-back options.
