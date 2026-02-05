Real Madrid Makes Huge Move For Fans To Celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's Birthday

When it comes to the career of Cristiano Ronaldo, many would say he is most famous for wearing the Real Madrid jersey. Yes, his career really started in England with Manchester United, but his most successful years were in Spain.

He is now playing in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. On February 5, he turned 41, and it looks like he has no signs of slowing down. He still has a few achievements he wants to accomplish, icluding reachin 1000 career goals.

He currently sits on 961, so drawing closer to that milestone. During his time at Real Madrid, he scored just under 50% of his goals. To celebrate his birthday, the club have released a YouTube video where fans can watch all of his 451 goals for Los Blancos.

It's a nice gift to Ronaldo and Real Madrid fans, who, if they have a spare 1 hour and 36 minutes, can sit back and reminisce on some of the best goals ever scored in a Real Madrid jersey.

Cristiano Ronaldo's career coming to an end

Now he has turned 41, the question is, how long does he have left? After this season, he has one more year left on his Al Nassr contract. Although recent tensions could mean this could be his final one with them.

He will certainly be a part of the Portuguese squad for the upcoming World Cup in North America. It's the one major trophy that has escaped his grasp, and the only international piece of silverware he hasn't lifted. The hope is that changes this year, cementing him as the greatest of all time.

Alongside that, he would love to be the first player to reach 1,000 career goals, and he would need next season to do that. That could be at Al Nassr, or somewhere else. The feeling is that he may retire after he turns 42, meaning next season would be his last.

Ronaldo has goals outside of football, which include marrying his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez. His oldest son is also playing at a good level, so he would love to be close to watch his career develop.

He has been tight-lipped on his future, but signing a new two-year deal in 2025 with the Saudi club was a prediction that it would be his last two years.

