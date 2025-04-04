Sergio Ramos Receives Backlash Over Recent La Décima Social Media Post
Former Real Madrid Player Sergio Ramos never fails to get opposing fans riled up. Whether that is with his on-field or off-field antics, he will likely have you fuming if he is not wearing the jersey of the team you support.
The Spaniard has angered fans further with his last social media stunt regarding La Décima. Ramos is never bored of bringing up the famous moment, the year Los Blancos captured their tenth Champions League/European Cup.
Ramos scored the 90+3' minute equalizer to send the final into extra-time against rivals Atletico. Real would go on to win 4-1. Ramos posted the famous image of his headed goal on Instagram, as as animation.
Ramos also posted a cartoon image of him with the FIFA World Cup Trophy. However, rival fans targeted him for the image of him scoring against Atletico. One said, "This guy takes every opportunity to poke at the wound; it's mind-blowing."
It comes a few months after Ramos chose the No.93 squad number when he joined Monterrey, the minute when he scored in the famous Champions League final. He also recently celebrated his 39th birthday, and in a video on Instagram, he turned the numbered candles around to read 93.
Real Madrid fans loved his recent stunts, with plenty of love shown underneath the social media posts. There is no sign of him stopping the stunts, which is good news for Los Blancos fans.
