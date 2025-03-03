Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineup for First-Leg Of Champions League Round of 16 Match
Real Madrid welcome city rivals Atletico Madrid to the Bernabéu for the first- leg of the Champions League Round of 16 in their 500th European Cup game.
Whereas Atletico qualified for this tie through their 5th-place finish in the newly formatted group phase of this year's Champions League, Real Madrid had to endure a tough playoff match. They faced Manchester City, winning 6-3 on aggregate.
The big question for the team is whether Ancelotti will risk Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan played through injury against Manchester City but has missed all of Real Madrid's three fixtures since. However, he has been pictured in training the last couple of days and could play.
Jude Bellingham is serving a one-match suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards, with five Real Madrid players at risk of the same punishment during the first leg.
Here is how Real Madrid could line up on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid:
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Courtois faces his former club yet again. The Belgian was embroiled in much controversy when the sides met earlier this season in La Liga, and multiple objects were thrown by Atletico fans.
RB: Lucas Vazquez - Other than Luka Modric, the only current player to represent Madrid in one of the Champions League final victories against Atletico Madrid, converting his penalty-shootout attempt during the 2016 final. He missed the playoff against Manchester City but is back fit and ready to play.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger celebrated his birthday on Monday and will hope to make it a happy week with a victory on Tuesday.
CB: Raúl Asencio - Ancelotti may opt for the experience of David Alaba, who is now back fit, but Asencio has been brilliant since breaking into the team.
LB: Ferland Mendy - Mendy is Ancelotti's preferred left-back in the Champions League over Fran Garcia.
DM: Aurelien Tchouameni - With the injury to Dani Ceballos, Tchouameni will most likely be the deepest-lying midfielder for Real Madrid going forward.
CM: Federico Valverde - Valverde missed the last three games, but Ancelotti will do anything to get Valverde ready for this game. Provides Madrid with so much energy and a threat on goal from range.
CM: Brahim Diaz - With Jude Bellingham suspended, Brahim Diaz has been the preferred replacement in the recent league games. Modric could be selected for his experience, but he started on Saturday vs Real Betis and is unlikely to start two games in a week.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian is reliable for Ancelotti on the right-hand side. He made his 60th Champions League appearance for Real Madrid last time out against City.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe scored the equalizer three weeks ago in his first taste of a Madrid derby. He will look to continue his goalscoring form in the Champions League after his four goals during the tie against Manchester City.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - Despite his blistering Champions League form this season, Atletico Madrid is somewhat of a bogey opponent for Vini, with just one goal in 15 appearances against the side. He will look to put that right during this tie.
