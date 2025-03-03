Karim Benzema Speaks About the Roles of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are two of the best-attacking players in the world. Both superstars play a key role for club side Real Madrid.
Club legend Karim Benzema has now spoken about the duo. Benzema played alongside Vinicius and saw the Brazilian grow from a youngster to a world-class forward.
For Mbappe, Benzema has played alongside him for France. The Los Blancos legend recently appeared on the Los Amigos de Edu show.
Speaking about Vinicius, he said:
He was decisive in every game last year when he won the Champions League. I sit down to watch football and see him do things that only the best do. I sent him a message when he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or, I was sad.- Karim Benzema
Vinicius Jr lost out on the Ballon d'Or last year. However, he won the FIFA The Best Award in 2024. The Brazilian is a decisive player for Los Merengues.
Many have compared Kylian Mbappe's situation to Benzema's after the former got off to a slow start in Real Madrid. Benzema, though, doesn't think the situation is similar. He said:
His situation is different to what happened to me. I arrived very young, at 21, and he arrived at 25. He knows that at Madrid if you make a mistake, they kill you because they brought you only to score goals. The pressure there is insane.- Karim Benzema
Kylian Mbappe has turned his form around in an exceptional manner. He has so far scored 27 goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances for the club.
