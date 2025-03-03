Why Kylian Mbappe’s Early Struggles Weren’t Surprising to Real Madrid Legend
Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid was always expected to have a huge impact, but even for a player of his caliber, adapting to a new team, playing style, and environment takes time.
After spending his entire professional career in France—first breaking into the AS Monaco first team in 2015 and then eight years at Paris Saint-Germain—adjusting to life in Madrid was a process.
However, as the months passed, he settled into his role, which showed exactly why he was considered one of the world’s best players. Former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez believes this adjustment period was necessary and that Mbappe’s success was always a matter of time (via SPORT).
Great players have to get used to new teammates [and] a different life. It was not only sporting issues but also non-sporting ones. I’m sure that Mbappe has received professional help.- Hugo Sanchez
Sanchez added that now Mbappe is adjusted to his new life in Madrid, the Frenchman is becoming a symbol for Los Blancos as he looks to hold the title of the best footballer in the world.
He is one of the important symbols of Real Madrid. He is one of the best footballers in the world and he is showing it. The legacy he leaves behind is very important, although with his form he is warning us that he wants to continue.- Hugo Sanchez
Mbappe will look to play a significant role in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against in-town rival Atletico Madrid. It's in these types of matches, much like he did scoring a hat trick against Manchester City, he can begin building his legacy at Real Madrid.
