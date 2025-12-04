Fabrizio Romano Reveals There Is No Truth in Arsenal Deal for Real Madrid Player

When Farbrizio Romano speaks about transfer rumors, football fans listen. The Italian reporter has his fingers on the pulse of everything that is going on when it comes to who could or couldn't be on the move in the future.

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, Real Madrid sees players linked to moves in and out of the Spanish giants. One of those players is forward Rodrygo, who has been the subject of rumors throughout the previous summer, and those rumors have continued.

With several Premier League clubs said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old, Romano has revealed that two of those clubs are not actively in the race.

Arsenal Not Readying a Bid for Rodrygo

On his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano spoke about Rodrygo's situation at Real Madrid. The Brazilian is going through a tough spell at the club, having not scored in 30 games. His limited game time has led to speculation about a move away from the club. However, neither Arsenal nor Chelsea is involved in bringing him to London.

"Regarding the rumours, there is zero per cent truth in any story linking him with Chelsea. Forget it. There is nothing with Chelsea or Arsenal for January either. Arsenal are not working on a deal." Fabrizio Romano

Another Premier League team has shown legitimate interest in the forward. Manchester City were looking to sign him this past summer, but no deal materialized.

Real Madrid would love to keep hold of Rodrygo, hoping to see a change in form. However, they are also open to selling in 2026 if the right offer comes in and the club doesn't see an improvement.

"Could Rodrygo leave Real Madrid in 2026? Yes, it is a possibility if a good proposal arrives. Both the club and the player would consider it. Manchester City wanted him last summer. For now, Real Madrid hope for an internal solution, with Rodrygo breaking this bad moment and moving forward. If not, the situation will be open in 2026." Fabrizio Romano

Rodrygo has started just 4 of the 20 games this season and has been substituted on 12 times. He has not yet completed a full 90 minutes, which is a concern for his chances at making the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

As of now, Carlo Ancelotti has faith in him, as he has been performing well for his country when called up. That can easily change, so Rodrygo needs to have a deep think about his next steps in January and whether a loan deal could be an option to get regular playing time.

