What's Next for Real Madrid At Right-Back After Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury News?

On Wednesday evening, Real Madrid got back to winning ways in La Liga, as they dispatched Athletic Club 3-0 at San Mames for their first domestic victory in four attempts.

Kylian Mbappe added two goals to his tally with two sublime finishes, including a superb solo run for his first goal. He also assisted compatriot Eduardo Camavinga to score just before the halftime interval.

So, three points, three goals and a clean sheet, on the road against a difficult opponent. All sunshine and rainbows, right? Well, not quite.

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

Whilst it was a sublime individual effort from Mbappe for his first goal, he also received the ball from a sublime Trent Alexander-Arnold pass, who was beginning to find his feet in the starting XI over the past few weeks.

However, not long into the second half, the Englishman picked up an injury and was replaced by Raul Asencio. It has now been reported by Arancha Rodriguez that he will be out of action until February, joining fellow full-back Ferland Mendy in the treatment room.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The 27-year-old will now miss games against Celta Vigo, Manchester City, Sevilla, Real Betis, the Spanish Super Cup, Levante, Monaco, Villarreal, Benfica, and Rayo Vallecano during his time on the sidelines.

There was a time when people were wondering who would start between Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, with the right-back spot one of great depth, featuring two players of such quality. For most of this season, Xabi Alonso has had neither at his disposal.

As it stands, the Spaniard is set to return to action in January, meaning Real will have no out-and-out right-back for the rest of 2025 at least. So, what does Alonso do?

The Short Term Right-Back Solution

On occasion, Asensio has filled in there, but it is clear that it is an awkward fit and far from optimal. Last month, Eder Militao played very well at right-back for Brazil in their 2-0 win over Senegal, ending the latter's three-year unbeaten streak. He has played there at times for Porto and Real Madrid in the past.

However, it feels like Federico Valverde moving from midfield is the most likely outcome. He has already played there a number of times this season in the absence of the other two and throughout his time at the club.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Perhaps this will not be the worst thing. Although there is absolutely no doubting the ability of Alexander-Arnold on the ball, he is not the quickest or most athletic player. There have been times in recent games where Real Madrid have been caught behind.

With a player like Valverde, you add a lot of mobility and athleticism to the back line. He has not been his usual self in midfield this season, so the usual counterpoint about losing him there is less relevant.

