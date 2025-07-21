Toni Kroos Breaks the Hearts of Real Madrid Fans with Recent Comments

It's been just over a year since Toni Kroos announced his retirement from football, with his final game for the German national team in the Euro 2024 tournament. His final club game was for Real Madrid against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He received a fantastic reception as he was substituted in the 86th minute, and even returned this past season after Luka Modric said goodbye to the club. The German is a Real Madrid legend, having played over 300 games for the club.

Kroos was recently awarded the Order of Merit of the State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. During his speech, he mentioned a photo that was circulating on social media. It was a young Kroos in a Los Blancos shirt.

However, he has dealt Real Madrid fans a blow who thought the German was a lifelong Madrista (per Mundo Deportivo.)

For some reason, I had a Luis Figo Real Madrid shirt . I didn't realize how much it would help me. I'd never been a Real Madrid fan . But then this photo appeared, it was on social media. Then, of course, all the Real Madrid fans were saying: 'He's a Real Madrid fan , he's had a shirt since he was seven.' None of that is true, but the photo helped me. Toni Kroos

🗣️ Kroos: "I was wearing a Real Madrid shirt. I didn't know then how much it would help me. I wasn't a Real Madrid fan, but that photo came out on social media."



Kroos spent ten seasons in Madrid and became a fans' favorite, thanks to his calmness on the ball and his extraordinary passing ability. During that time, he won 22 trophies, which included five Champions League winners' medals.

Since his retirement, Kroos has remained busy, attending award shows, recording podcast episodes with his brother Felix, and working on numerous other projects. The German continues to watch Real Madrid and is often asked about the club; he is never shy about giving his opinion.

