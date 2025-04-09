What Lewandowski Is Doing In The Champions League That Ronaldo & Messi Couldn't
Robert Lewandowski is currently preparing to play in a Champions League quarter-final as his team's main source of goals at the age of 36, something that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi couldn't manage.
Barcelona will be taking on one of Lewandowski's former sides, Borussia Dortmund, in the Champions League this evening and it is testament to the incredible longevity the Polish striker has shown at this level.
He is starting for a genuine Champions League contender at 36, and is now up to 25 league goals in La Liga. He is in the running to win the European Golden Shoe at 36, something Ronaldo last won when he was 30 and Messi last won when he was 31.
Whilst the overall numbers confirm that Ronaldo and Messi will go down in history as better players than Lewandowski, the former Bayern Munich man seems to have held it together at the highest level for a longer period of time.
Ronaldo was 37 years old when he made the move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League to play at a much, much lower level. Messi was 36 when he joined Inter Miami in MLS. By 36, both players had found themselves in situations where winning the Champions League again looked very unlikely.
Ronaldo and Messi's legacies can never be tarnished, but Lewandowski may deserve a bit more respect.
