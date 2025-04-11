Rival Manager Jumps To Carlo Ancelotti’s Defense After Real Madrid’s Loss Against Arsenal
Real Madrid recently suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 8. Carlo Ancelotti's side is in a rough patch, losing their last two games and their chances of trophies slipping away.
They are four points behind league leaders Barcelona with eight La Liga games to go. Los Blancos also look on the brink of elimination in the UEFA Champions League. Overall, it's a tough situation for Ancelotti to handle.
The legendary Italian manager has been facing widespread criticism. His position in the club has been questioned and Xabi Alonso has emerged as a potential successor.
However, Getafe boss Jose Bordalas reckons Ancelotti should have a monument in his honor for what he has achieved.
Bordalas said in a recent press conference ahead of Getafe's game against UD Las Palmas:
You all know how fond I am of Carlo, even though I have not had the chance to speak with him recently. I do not understand why there is any criticism. He deserves the highest level of recognition because he has given so much to Real Madrid. That can’t be questioned in any way.- Jose Bordalas
He further added:
He deserves a monument because what he is doing and what he has done at Real Madrid is incomparable.- Jose Bordalas
Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful manager in Real Madrid's history with 15 titles. He has won three UEFA Champions League and two La Liga trophies with the club. Ancelotti has already guided the team to two trophies this season, the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
