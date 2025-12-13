Alaves vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For The La Liga Clash

It's becoming a common theme with Xabi Alonso having limited choices when picking his starting lineup for upcoming games. That is the case again as Real Madrid face Alaves on December 14.

The team has a long injury list, especially in the defensive positions. That was eased a little with the return of Dean Huijsen, who has missed the last five games. Kylian Mbappe also returns after missing the Manchester City game with a leg issue. Hopefully, he is fit enough to start the game.

Three players are also suspended for this weekend's games, following a lack of discipline in the Celta Vigo game. First, Fran Garcia saw two yellow cards within minutes, before Álvaro Carreras and Endrick saw straight red cards for dissent.

It means likely a start for one of the academy prospects in the back four, as Alonso called up four outfield players from the Castilla squad for the game.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - On more than one occasion, Courtois kept the game close against Manchester City. The Belgian continues to play well despite disappointing results.

RB Fede Valverde - The stand-in captain should also continue to do just that at right-back with the injuries to Trent and Carvajal.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German is one of just three first-team defenders to be available to Alonso. He should start the game, but who will be his centre-back partner is the question.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Dean Huijsen returns, but don't be surprised to see Asencio start if he's not fully ready to go. However, Alonso would like to play him as soon as possible to strengthen the defence.

IMAGO / AOP.Press

LB: Victor Valdepeñas - With all three left-backs injured or suspended, and Camavinga, who usually stands in, there could be a start for academy player Valdepeñas.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman stepped back into defense during the game against Celta Vigo but will be back in midfield.

CM: Dani Ceballos - Came in to the team against Manchester City and played well, so with Valerde likely at right-back, he should start again.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Despite criticism, Bellingham has clearly shown his effort is not lacking during the poor run of form.

LW: Rodrygo - Rodrygo was the best outfield player on the field against Manchester City and scored the opening goal. His performance should get him the start against Alaves.

IMAGO / AOP.Press

ST: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian has not been at his best, but showed glimpses in the opening 30 minutes in midweek. Could start on the bench, but that would be a risk for Alonso.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - Mbappé is reportedly available to face Alaves, and it would be a surprise not to see him start.

