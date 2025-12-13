Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Game Press Conference Ahead of Alaves vs Real Madrid in La Liga

It's a huge game for Real Madrid as they face Alaves on December 13 at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. After two losses that have been met with plenty of criticism, Xabi Alonso knows that anything short of a win will heap more pressure on him and the team.

The Spanish head coach will have Kylian Mbappe back at his disposal, but will he start? It's a tough choice at the starting lineup with injuries and three suspensions for Alonso to deal with.

Heading into the face media, Alonso was asked numerous questions about the recent performances, and if he feels the pressure after the run of form. He was also asked about his relationship with the players.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Girona. Read on to know what he said (viaRealMadrid.com).

“We have strengths and a sufficient squad despite the absences. Eleven players will take the field and give their all. I am sure that the desire, attitude, and commitment will be there to try to win the match. It is an important game, and the eleven who start will give their best.” Xabi Alonso

Q: On Mbappé:

Alonso: “We have Kylian back . He’s fit to play and we’ll see and decide tomorrow. It’s good news, obviously.”

Q: Do you feel like your career is on the line tomorrow?

Alonso: “I always tell you that for me, the most important thing is the team and the club. Tomorrow we have a very important match because of the current situation, and we want to change our recent run of results. We have a demanding opponent in front of us. That's what's at stake tomorrow.”

“I’ve been involved in football for quite a few years, and in Spanish football, I’m sure there have been more managerial dismissals at this stage in the past than this season. My impression is that football is demanding, and there have been periods with more managerial sackings by this point. I’ll leave you with that to think about in the coming days. I already have enough on my plate, and I’m not going to take on any extra work.”

Q: The demands of Real Madrid,

Alonso: “I’ve been in football for many years, and nothing that happens surprises me. These things are normal, and they’ll happen again in the future. We have to face them with the responsibility that comes with the position and what we represent, and from there, work to turn the situation around. It’s not something that surprises me too much.”

Q: Regarding the match against Manchester City:

Alonso: “We did many things well, and we already analyzed them in the post-match press conference. It's over now. There are positive things we need to focus on for the future, and the immediate future is tomorrow in Vitoria.”

Q: Have you spoken with the president after the match against Manchester City?

Alonso: “Since I've been here, we've had constant communication with the president, José Ángel, and with important people at the club because we're all in this together, based on affection, trust, respect, and the shared responsibility of achieving our common goal. The communication is good.”

Q: Benzema's comments on leadership in the locker room:

Alonso: “In the locker room, we're all together every day, working through the good times and the not-so-good times. We're going through some tough times, but if we turn things around, we can grow and become stronger in a few weeks. That's how it is in every locker room. Karim has been through a lot, and in this locker room, there are also people with the experience and background to make these decisions.”

Q: Do you feel the players' support?

Alonso: “I've always felt we've had a good relationship and connection. We always fight for a common goal, which is for things to go as well as possible. After the match against Manchester City, we didn't win, but there were no recriminations against the players. Looking ahead to tomorrow, we need that common goal, the reason we're here, and we're going to Vitoria with that in mind.”

Q: Regarding his work:

Alonso: “I never comment on other people’s interpretations. I haven’t heard them, and I’ll have to listen to them to judge them. Everyone has their own opinion, and each person is responsible for their own.”

Q: Arbeloa as Real Madrid coach:

Alonso: “He could be in the future. He’s doing very well. We talked more about the players who are joining us tomorrow. We didn’t discuss that at all.”

