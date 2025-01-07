Arda Guler Thanks Fans After Starring In Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey Win
Arda Guler put on an impressive display in Real Madrid's 5-0 Copa del Rey win against Deportivo Minera. The young star scored twice (28', 88') and managed a 10/10 display.
Apart from Guler, Fede Valverde (5'), Eduardo Camavinga (13'), and Luka Modric (55') also found the back of the net during the Round of 32 clash.
Guler addressed the media after the game and thanked the fans for their support. First reflecting on the team's display, he said (via Real Madrid):
We put in a great team performance. I hope we can keep winning these games, playing this well and making our fans happy. It was a fantastic team display today, I hope we can keep playing like this.- Arda Guler
When asked about his all-star performance, Guler said:
I try and give my very best with every opportunity I get. I got the goals today and helped the team. I'm thrilled to be chipping in but the win was the most important thing.- Arda Guler
He then proceeded to thanks fans for their support, saying:
The madridistas support us wherever we are and we wanted to repay them with our football and a win today. We hope they continue like this because they always get behind us.- Arda Guler
Guler, 19, has now scored three times and provided three assists in 21 appearances for Real Madrid this season. Since his move to the Spanish capital, the Turkish prodigy has bagged nine goals and three assists in 34 appearances for Los Merengues.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Deportivo Minera vs Real Madrid in Copa del Rey
Deportiva Minera 0-5 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Comfortably Advance To Copa Del Rey Last 16
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Arda Guler Scores Twice in 5-0 Copa Del Rey Win
Deportivo Minera 0-5 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Arda Guler Shines in Copa del Rey Win