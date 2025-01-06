Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid: Full Match Highlights As Arda Guler Scores Twice in 5-0 Copa Del Rey Win
Real Madrid ran out comfortable 5-0 winners in the Copa del Rey round-of-32 game against Deportiva Minera, booking their place in the next round.
It took Real Madrid just 5 minutes to open the scoring, Federico Valverde volleying home from close range after Deportiva Minera failed to clear a Brahim Diaz cross. Eduardo Camavinga (13) and Arda Guler (28) increased the lead, with anybody's guess how many Los Blancos could score.
Madrid had numerous chances to add to the lead before half time, with the Minera goalkeeper Fran Martinez making good saves from Valverde and his own defender.
It took a little bit longer to get the opening goal of the second half, but only by 5 minutes. Luka Modric curled a shot into the bottom corner, with the goalkeeper's vision blocked by his defender.
The home fans were treated to appearances from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., who received a standing ovation when they entered the field as substitutes with just under 30 minutes remaining.
Arda Guler added his second and Real Madrid's fifth goal, tapping in from a Fran Garcia cross in the 88th minute to finish the scoring.
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid full match highlights below
United States
The win puts Real Madrid into the round of 16 draw set to take place on January 8 at 8:00 am EST, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also in the draw.
Los Blancos will now look to add their first silverware of 2025 when they head to Dubai to compete in the Spanish Super Cup. First, they face Mallorca in the semi-final on January 9. The winner will take on either Barcelona or Athletic Club in the final on January 12.
