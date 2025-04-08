Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Champions League Clash
Real Madrid travelled to London to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium for the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash on April 8.
Los Blancos, who eliminated city rivals Atlético Madrid in the round of 16, will look to take an advantage against the Gunners ahead of the second leg that will be played next week at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The North London club will face the current European champions without many of their key players, but have seen the return of Bukayo Saka.
Thibault Courtois made his return from injury and will start the game, while Fede Valverde and David Alaba start at the fullback positions.
Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Arsenal
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
35. Asencio
22. Rudiger
4. Alaba
10. Modric
6. Camavinga
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
9. Mbappé
7. Vini Jr.
