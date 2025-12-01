Analyst Raúl Varela Has Damning Opinion on Xabi Alonso After Poor Real Madrid Run of Form

It's been a tough November for Real Madrid. After a 4-0 home win against Valencia on November 1, they have won just one of their last five games, a 4-3 win against Olympiacos. In La Liga, they have drawn three consecutive away games, resulting in their five-point lead at the top vanishing.

After the 1-1 draw with Girona on November 30, Los Blancos now sit second in the league, one point behind Barcelona. The terrible run of form has raised questions about the team and head coach Xabi Alonso.

Straight after the game, several media talk shows had opinions on what was happening at the club. Analyst Raul Varela on La Tribu honed in on a few things, but had some harsh words around Alonso's tactics.

Xabi Alonso Lacks Ability in One Area

Raul Varela had many things to say about Real Madrid; only one of them was positive. That was, of course, regarding Kylian Mbappe in front of goal, although he did miss an excellent chance late on to pinch all three points.

Among the negative comments was one surrounding head coach Xabi Alonso. Varela believes he lacks one ability as a coach that has prevented Los Blancos from winning the last three La Liga games.

"He still hasn't found the right formula and lacks the ability to change games." Raul Varela

🚨👀 Xabi Alonso: “La Liga is still very long. I don’t agree on players having a bad attitude, not at all”.



“I really liked the players' character tonight. We need to stay united”. pic.twitter.com/DMJ7PAfVWx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2025

The comment could have some truth. Alonso brought on Eduardo Camavinga at half-time, and Rodrygo on the 72nd minute, and after that, nothing until the 90th minute. Gonzalo Garcia could have been brought on a little earlier to play two strikers to try to push for the win.

On the flip side, the coach likely believed the players who started the game could turn the game around. The performance was much better in the second half, and on another day, they could have earned three points.

The good news for Real Madrid is that they have a quick turnaround, facing Athletic Club on December 3. Again, it is away from home, a place where they lost last season. It would be a perfect response to the media to get a win on the road. With Barcelona facing third-place Atletico Madrid, they could find themselves top again with three points.

The good news for Real Madrid is that both Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao played the full 90 minutes after their recent injuries. Ral Asencio should also be back for the midweek game.

