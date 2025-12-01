Real Madrid Transfer News: Smit, Vinicius Jr., Konate, Mendoza & More - December 1, 2025

The talk around the future of Vinicius Jr. rumbles on. With his contract set to expire in 2027 and no contract extension signed, teams are starting to keep a close eye. Manchester City is the latest club to show interest in the Brazilian, with a big offer ready to tempt Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are also fighting two Premier League rivals in pursuit of two young stars. Arsenal and Manchester United are the clubs, and could be ahead of the Red Devils regarding one player.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

With Vinicius Jr. still not signing a new contract, plenty of clubs have shown interest. One of those is Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola a huge fan. Despite interest in fellow Brazilian Rodrygo this past summer, they are looking to pivot to Vini Jr. and test Real Madrid with a $175 million (€150 million). Los Blancos could look to go further, but with his contract ending in 2027, they may take it and invest in the squad. - Fichajes

Manchester United are the latest team to show interest in young AZ Alkmaar star Kees Smit. However, they could lose out to Real Madrid, who are also interested in the Dutchman. Xabi Alonso is a fan of the 21-year-old, and the club is preparing a $58 million (€50 million) bid to beat off competition from other clubs. - Fichajes

With Real Madrid revealing they are out of the race for Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate, others look to take advantage. The latest team to look to sign the defender, who is out of contract in June 2026, is Serie A side Inter Milan. The Italians could look to get a cut-price deal in January, knowing Liverpool will likely want to cash in if he does not sign a new contract. - Inter Live

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde could join Premier League side Manchester United as early as January in a blockbuster move. Reports suggest the Red Devils are ready to spend around $116 million (€100 million) on Los Blancos' vice-captain. If the Uruguayan is unhappy, as reported, then a deal could happen in 2026. - The Mirror

Arsenal are working hard to try to sign Elche star Rodrigo Mendoza, with Real Madrid also in the hunt for the midfielder. Described by some as a player similar to Pedri, Los Blancos are interested in the player. However, Arsenal are preparing a $23 million (€20 million) offer to beat others to the signing. - Football Insider

The Latest Real Madrid News

Analyst Raúl Varela Has Damning Opinion on Xabi Alonso After Poor Real Madrid Run of Form

Girona 1-1 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Drop More Points

Real Madrid Legend Has Eyes On Playing at the World Cup

Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr., Camavinga, Garcia, Rice & More - November 30, 2025