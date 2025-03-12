Who Does Real Madrid Face in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals?
Real Madrid progressed into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals by the skin of its teeth. They needed penalties against rivals Atkketico Madrid after the game finished 2-2.
Antonio Rudiger scored the winning penalty, making it 4-2, with Atletico Madrid missing two spot kicks. Despite the poor performance, they continue in the competition, looking to defend the title they won in 2024.
Real Madrid will now face Premier League side Arsenal in the last eight. They beat PSV emphatically over two legs, 9-3, winning 7-1 in the away leg in Eindhoven.
Los Blancos has played the London club just twice. They faced off in the Round of 16 in the 2005/06 campaign. After losing the first leg at the Bernabeu 1-0 thanks to an excellent Thierry Henry goal, neither side found the net in the second leg.
Like Real, Arsenal is suffering from some key injuries, with both hoping to have players back before the first leg in early April.
What Dates Are The Quarter Final Games?
First leg: Arsenal vs Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium - April 8 or 9
Second leg: Real Madrid vs Arsenal at the Santago Bernabeu - April 15 or 16
