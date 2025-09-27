Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Starting Lineup Announced for Madrid Derby

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action and it's a big one as they take on rivals Atletico in the Madrid derby. The game takes place at Metropolitano Stadium, with Los Blancos looking to keep their impressive winning streak to start the season.

The big question regarding the starting lineup is whether Jude Bellingham would start after getting 30 minutes against Levante. The Englishman does start, with Arda Guler moving into a front three. Franco Mastantuono drops to the bench.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen come back in the back four, as they were rested midweek against Levante. Aurélien Tchouaméni was also given a rest, but did come on as a substitute. He comes back in to replace Dani Ceballos, who drops to the bench.

Alonso has a stacked bench to call upon, with Endrick, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz and Eduardo Camavinga all available.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Atletico Madrid:

1. Courtois

2. Carvajal

3. Militao

24. Huijsen

18. Carreras

8. Valverde

19. Ceballos

5. Bellingham

15. Arda Guler

9. Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr.

