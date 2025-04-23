Report Reveals Real Madrid's New Contract Extension For Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid have been locked in contract discussions with their star forward Vinicius Jr. It was reported in late 2024 that talks had begun, with both parties at loggerheads over clauses for months.
Alongside rumors that teams in the Saudi Pro League wanted to make him the richest soccer player in the world, there was uncertainty around the Brazilian's future. However, it could be sorted after the current season.
According to Manu Carreño on Spain's El Larguero (Cadena SER), Vini Jr. will sign a contract extension after the 2024-25 season concludes. It is reported that he will see a significant pay increase while extending his contract to either 2029 or 2030.
MORE: Netflix Announce Release Date For Vinicius Jr. Documentary Named 'Baila, Vini '
The 24-year-old is currently contracted until 2027; an extra 2-3 years would be a great move. It has been said that Vinicius has a $1 billion buyout clause, and it would be interesting to see if that sum changes.
The 2024 FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year has continuously mentioned creating history in Madrid and becoming a Los Blancos legend. He recently became the club's all-time leading Brazilian goalscorer and hopes to keep breaking records.
