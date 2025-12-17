It's Copa del Rey week in Spain, and Real Madrid are on the road against Primera Federación side Talavera. The game takes place at El Prado, which has a capacity of around 4,200 supporters.

Xabi Alonso has made several changes to the team, resting some of the big names. He can call upon them from the bench if things are not going to plan. However, the team he has selected should get the result.

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin comes in for Thibaut Courtois, as he usually does for the cup games in previous seasons. Defensively, it was tough for Alonso to select a back four. Raul Asencio was ruled out with a fever and was expected to start at right-back, giving Fede Valverde a rest. Academy player David Jiménez comes in to make his full senior debut.

Dean Huijsen starts at center-back four alongside the usual left-back Álvaro Carreras. The 22-year-old Spaniard will be suspended for this weekend's La Liga game against Sevilla after his straight red card against Celta Vigo. Fran Garcia starts at left-back after he missed the previous game due to a suspension.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni start on the bench. It gives Franco Mastantuono and Dani Ceballos an opportunity, with the former making his first start in several games after returning from injury a few games back. Arda Guler also starts in midfield.

Up top, Gonzalo Garcia gets another start alongside Endrick and Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is a surprise starter, but with Cristiano Ronaldo's record in sight, it's an obvious decision.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Talavera:

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

13. Lunin

35. D. Jimenez

24. Huijsen

18. A. Carreras

20. F. Garcia

19. Ceballos

15. Guler

30. Mastantuono

16. Garcia

10. Mbappe

9. Endrick

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso Comments On Possible Endrick Start Ahead of Talavera vs Real Madrid in Copa Del Rey

Kylian Mbappe Wins Lawsuit Against Former Club

CF Talavera vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid Transfer News: Valdepeñas, Dalot, Endrick & More - December 15, 2025