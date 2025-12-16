Transcript: Xabi Alonso Comments On Possible Endrick Start Ahead of Talavera vs Real Madrid in Copa Del Rey

Real Madrid get their Copa del Rey campaign underway in the Round of 32 against third-tier Talavera. Los Blancos last won the competitions in the 2022-23 season, the first time in nine seasons.

Xabi Alonso is looking forward to coaching for the first time in the tournament, a competition he won twice as a Real Madrid player. He knows shocks can happen in the cup, and expects his side to be focused on the task.

The head coach also discussed the possibility of Endrick starting the game. Alonso was also asked about the Negreira case, with club President Florentino Perez mentioning it in the Christmas Lunch speech.

🎙️ @XabiAlonso 🎙️

📺 Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 16, 2025

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game against Girona. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

"We know that the Cup is a special competition. It gives you the opportunity to play against teams you've never played before. But it's also a competition in which there are big surprises, and we go into the game with the same respect and preparation. Hopefully, we'll achieve our objective in Talavera; we're ready."

"These are days when you have to prepare for the game tactically and physically, but also mentally. The conditions are a bit different to the ones we usually play in. Preparing for it with the necessary professionalism, seriousness and attitude is going to be fundamental." Xabi Alonso

Q: Endrick, possible starter:

Alonso: "I don't like to give too many clues to the opponent. Endrick is in the squad. We're not thinking about after the break. We still have Talavera and Sevilla. We have all the players we have, and we want to start tomorrow. Endrick, of course, has a chance."

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Q: More involvement from the players:

Alonso: "It's your interpretation. We have always fought for the same objectives from the inside. We know that there are good times and not so good times. Unity is fundamental. Relationships develop, and we get to know each other better. We know what times there are, and now is the time we are in."

"The focus is on what's to come, on the next four days to finish on a high note before the break. We always have the ambition and the demand to improve and give continuity to what we're doing to make it better, both in the dressing room and in the game, in attack, defence... We're eager to improve on everything."

Q: Mbappé, three goals shy of 59 in a year:

Alonso: "We haven't been talking about that. We always think about the game and the best decisions so that the best team comes out every game. We'll see in the next two games."

👑 All set for the Copa del Rey!

INSIDE TRAINING - RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 16, 2025

Q: Youth philosophy:

Alonso: "Valdepeñas' debut was very good news because it was the first youth debut this season. Historically, I've seen that many players who have been in the right place at the right time have been able to take advantage of the opportunity. It's the pitch that gives to you and takes away from you. If players who deserve to play prove it, they will get to. I was very happy for Victor. I congratulated him because he helped us win the game. I think there will be more opportunities in the future."

Q: Adapting to the squad:

Alonso: "The Xabi who arrived in June is not the same as the one we have now. In essence, yes, but not in things that I have learnt and adjusted myself. When it comes to getting to know, adapting... I suppose the same thing will happen to the players when it comes to seeing the type of training sessions, the type of coach he is, the decisions or how we want to play. There is also a development; we're not fixed like photos, we are evolving. The interesting thing is that it's for the better, not for the worse. We've been here for five months, and there's still a long way to go."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Q: Rodrygo:

Alonso: "He's been very good news for us in the last two games. Not only because of the goals, but also because of the role he's playing as a fourth midfielder and third striker. He can occupy positions that are a bit undetectable because of his mobility and quality in space. He is also giving us defensive balance. If he also complements that quality he has always had with goals... The goal against City was very important and the one the other day as well."

Q: What changes have you made?

Alonso: "Everything. As a coach, a manager or man-manager, you learn what goes well and not so well, what you would like to do better, what you have to adjust.... We are working on it, and so are the players. If we're a better team in March than we are now, it will be good news. I think there are going to be phases in this season."

"The responsibility and the position make you have to know what you have to do at any given moment. I'm enjoying the opportunity I have in the good and not so good times, with everything that goes with it. It's a source of pride, as I said on the first day, to be here and to want to improve."

Q: Match preparation

Alonso: "It's a game that mentally you have to prepare for because the situations are a bit different. In football, there can be surprises, and we don't want any surprises. We want to be reliable, and for tomorrow, we want to put out a competitive team to get through."

Q: Negreira case

Alonso: "We share the position of the club and the president. We share it, and we defend it. It's difficult to answer now; you'd have to go back through the archives. The most important thing is that, for the good of football, the truth is known about what has happened.""It is legitimate for everyone to defend their interests and, when they feel harmed, to raise their voice to think about what is fair and legitimate for everyone. We do exactly that."

Q: Differences in the world of refereeing in other countries

Alonso: "There is a bit of everything. In every League, there are referees with different personalities, and there are different ways of refereeing. As humans, everyone makes mistakes. But here, there has been a case that must be investigated, and responsibilities must be clarified. What has happened here, I can tell you that abroad, it is very surprising that there are no consequences or responsibilities. That is why it is very important to find out what has happened. It is not very normal, and it cannot be taken as a matter of course."

IMAGO / Guillermo Martinez

Q: Have you been reassured after Vitoria?

Alonso: "The situation before and after is still the same. We maintain very good lines of communication. We're in this together, each with our own roles, but communication is fluid. Constant trust, respect and ambition to want to improve. The situation is the same."

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Player Named In FIFA Team Of The Year

Kylian Mbappe Wins Lawsuit Against Former Club

CF Talavera vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid Transfer News: Valdepeñas, Dalot, Endrick & More - December 15, 2025