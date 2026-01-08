Confirmed Starting Lineup For Game Between Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid With Rudiger Decision Made

The second Spanish Super Cup semi-final takes place on January 8 between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The winner will face Barcelona in the final on January 11, with the winner lifting the first domestic silverware of the season in Spain.

It's a big chance for Xabi Alonso and the team to continue that momentum after beating Real Betis 5-1 in La Liga. Kylian Mbappe missed that game, and he has been ruled out of the semi-final and the final if Los Blancos get there.

Gonzalo Garcia starts up front again, and it would have been strange if he didn't after netting a hat-trick in the previous game. Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo start on either side of the Spaniard, with the latter assisting twice in that same game.

The midfield three also remains the same as in the win over Los Verdiblancos. Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni all start, with Arda Guler starting on the bench.

Alonso has club captain and right-back Dani Carvajal back in the squad after his injury. However, he starts on the bench again, with Fede Valverde continuing in both roles mentioned.

The big question was whether center-back Antonio Rudiger would be available. The German has a knee issue and missed the final team training session. Alonso waited as late as possible to see if the experienced defender would recover. He has recovered, and Alonso has decided to start both center-backs from the past game.

It means it's the same starting lineup that beat Real Betis 5-1 in La Liga four days ago.

Real Madrid starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid:

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

22. Rudiger

17. Asencio

18. Carreras

14. Tchouaméni

6. Camavinga

5. Bellingham

11. Rodrygo

16. Gonzalo

7. Vini Jr.

